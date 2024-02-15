Calamos Continues ETF Expansion with CANQ Launch

On Thursday, Calamos Investments LLC (“Calamos”), a global investment manager, announced the launch of the Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (Nasdaq: CANQ). The actively managed ETF combines options-based exposure across leading Nasdaq-100 stocks coupled with diversified fixed income holdings. It seeks to deliver risk managed equity exposure and attractive monthly income.

“We are excited to bring CANQ to the market and enable investors to reimagine their exposure to the drivers of American innovation represented in the top Nasdaq stocks,” said John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos Investments. “Calamos is uniquely positioned to deliver our active expertise in both equity options and credit. And it’s now inside a highly engineered single ETF.”

John P. Calamos, Sr. pioneered the use of convertible bonds and options in the 1970s as a risk management tool during one of the most volatile times in U.S. market history. CANQ’s inspiration comes from the founding principles and expertise of the firm. It enables investors to efficiently access the Nasdaq-100 while aiming to mitigate volatility and generate monthly income.

“Through CANQ, we offer risk-managed access to these exciting Nasdaq companies through our intelligent application of FLEX® Options, combined with diversified fixed income and delivered in a cost-effective and tax-efficient ETF vehicle,” commented Matt Kaufman, SVP and Head of ETFs.

Delving Further Into CANQ

Based on the prospectus, one can more clearly define CANQ as a multi-asset ETF. It combines options-based equity exposure on individual Nasdaq-100 stocks with active fixed income portfolio management. It is a ‘synthetic convertible-like’ strategy from the largest U.S. manager of convertibles.

Calamos’ new ETF couples a laddered portfolio of call options on the Nasdaq-100 index. Its most prominent constituents have a foundation of diversified bonds. The mix aims to dampen volatility and drawdowns while accessing the growth potential of American innovation and attractive income distributions.

As such, CANQ seeks uncapped upside of Nasdaq-100 stocks with attractive income and risk mitigation of a diversified bond portfolio. It is built for a more normalized rate environment by a leader in liquid alternatives (by fund AUM, Calamos is behind only JPM and about even with BlackRock in Morningstar’s Alternatives category, see page 6 exhibit 8 ), options-trading and risk management investment strategies.

CANQ is intended for income-seeking investors on either side of retirement. It aims for those who still need or desire exposure to innovation and economic growth drivers to meet their accumulation or decumulation goals. Still, they don’t want all the risk of owning the Nasdaq leaders outright.

To learn more about CANQ, visit www.calamos.com/CANQ.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies. That includes alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With $35.5 billion in AUM, including more than $16 billion in liquid alternatives and $11 billion in convertible assets as of December 31, 2023, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, and UCITS funds. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds & endowments, foundations, and individuals, globally. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter (@Calamos), on Instagram (@calamos_investments), or at www.calamos.com

Calamos Investments LLC is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP, and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

