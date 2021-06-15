Reap the Benefits of the Re-Opening with the IQIN ETF

The global re-opening can give international investors renewed exposure to economies abroad for the purpose of diversification. One exchange traded fund (ETF) worth considering is the IQ 500 International ETF (IQIN).

The fund dips into a vast array of international equities to diversify a portfolio and capture upside in other countries around the globe. The fund virtually eliminates concentration risk by never holding more than 1.2% of a stock as part of its portfolio (502 holdings as of June 9).

Per its general fund description, IQIN seeks investment results that track generally to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the IQ 500 International Index. the price and yield of the IQ 500 International Index. The IQ 500 International Index selects and weights securities utilizing a rules-based methodology incorporating three fundamental factors: sales, market share, and operating margin.

The top 500 international securities, based on their composite rank, are included in the Index. The fund comes with a low expense ratio of 0.25%, which falls 15 basis points below the category average. The ETF lends investors: