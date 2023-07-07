Meta’s New Threads Fuels Growth In Communication Services ETFs

The development of new social media platforms seems to occur at an increasingly breakneck pace and Meta’s new Twitter competitor, Threads, is no exception. The freshly released platform ushered in 70 million sign-ups in just its first full day since its public debut Wednesday night, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday.

This explosive growth is aided by the fact that Threads is connected to an extremely popular existing social network, Meta’s Instagram. The connection between the two worlds allows users to sign up with their existing handles on Instagram. This allows them to preserve some of their following as others sign up for the app.

“Meta only needs 1 in 4 Instagram users to use Threads monthly for it to be as big as Twitter,” Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, said in a statement. Twitter reported nearly 238 million monetizable daily active users in its most recent quarterly earnings report as a public company last summer.

Keep in mind, this growth is only a fraction of the potential for the platform. Threads has yet to launch in Europe due to some regulatory challenges that must be dealt with first.

As to be expected, competitors such as Twitter are feeling some pressure.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has accused Meta of “unlawful misappropriation” of trade secrets, an attempt to discredit the fledgling platform.