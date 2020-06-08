Women in ETFs to Host ‘Career Transitions in a Virtual Environment’ Zoom Panel

Women in ETFs will host an interactive Zoom panel discussion addressing career transitions with an emphasis on coping and thriving in our new COVID-19 environment.

It will take place this Tuesday, June 9, at 4:00 pm ET. In order to hear more about WE and how to join to be a part of this Zoom webinar, follow this link.

This panel will feature WE members Elisabeth Kashner, Jillian DelSignore, Kat Sweeney, and Shana Sissel.

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon and ETF Trends CIO Dave Nadig will moderate. The Zoom link will be sent out to registrants prior to the event.

The panelists will discuss:

What made them transition their careers

What they’ve learned along their career paths

What’s important to have and know along the way

How are coping in this COVID-19 environment

SPEAKERS

Elisabeth Kashner, CFA, serves as VP and Director of ETF Research and Analytics at FactSet. Elisabeth manages FactSet’s fund classifications, ratings, analytical data and provides original research on ETF due diligence, investor behavior, and industry practices. Elisabeth discovered the “heartbeat” trade.Elisabeth holds a BA from Brown University and a Masters in Financial Analysis from the University of San Francisco. Elisabeth is proud to have served as a founding co-head of the San Francisco chapter of Women in ETFs and of the Women in ETFs Speaker’s Bureau and Press Corps. Jillian DelSignore, CIMA, is a Women in ETFs Board member and senior executive in the ETF industry.She was most recently Head of ETF Distribution with J.P. Morgan’s Asset Management (JPMAM) leading the sales and distribution efforts and strategy in the intermediary and institutional markets. She also served as Co-President of Women in ETFs (WE), the first women’s group for the ETF industry, from 2017-2019. Founded in 2014, WE achieves the mission to connect, support, and inspire by organizing events globally that support the goals of education, networking, and philanthropy. Kat is a Senior Managing Director of State Street Global Advisors and Head of Institutional, Americas and is a member of the firm’s Executive Management Group. In this role, Kat is responsible for leading the strategic direction of our institutional business in the Americas. Prior to her current role, Kat was Head of SPDR Americas Institutional Sales, responsible for defining and leading the execution of the SPDR Americas Institutional Sales Strategy in the Americas and works closely with the Americas Institutional Client Group (ICG) to drive ETF sales with asset owners. Prior to joining State Street Global Advisors, Kat spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs. As Spotlight’s CIO, Shana will oversee all aspects of the investment platform ranging from overall strategy, implementation, and communication to clients and prospects. As part of her role she will be responsible for leading the Investment Policy Committee and implementing enhanced due diligence for investment selection.Shana has nearly two decades of industry experience at leading investment firms, primarily in Boston and Chicago. Prior to joining Spotlight, Shana served as Director of Investment Due Diligence & a Senior Portfolio Manager with Orion Advisor Solutions.

Click here to register to become a WE member and join the video cast.