Will Moderna Vaccine News Boost Biotech ETFs?

Monday saw stocks and index ETFs surge, after the announcement from Pfizer that the pharmaceutical giant had a vaccine candidate with an over 90% effectiveness in clinical trials. Now another biotech, Moderna, is anticipated to release key data shortly from a late-stage trial, that will reveal whether its Covid-19 vaccine is efficacious.

Moderna shares advanced more than 4.37% on Thursday, following the Wednesday evening announcement that it had acquired sufficient data from its 30,000-person trial to start its preliminary analysis.

The biotech, based out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, explained that it projects at least 53 people in the study contracted the virus, which is the cutoff required for an independent data safety monitoring board to review and determine how effectively the functions in study recipients.

“Moderna has seen a significant increase in the rate of case identification across sites in the last week,” the company said Wednesday. About half the participants have or will receive a placebo. Moderna said it doesn’t know which patients received the vaccine or placebo.

Late last month, Moderna told investors that it was “actively preparing” for the worldwide drive of its much touted vaccine after finishing enrollment in its 30,000-person trial the week prior. The study sampled roughly 37% of the participants from minority communities, 42% who had exhibited other conditions or were of various ages that placed them in a riskier disease category, and had more males than females.

Vaccine Efficacy