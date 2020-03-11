In this upcoming webcast, State Street Global Advisors and ETF Trends will examine the current market environment and suggest how the tactical sector and industry exposures can help you adapt to shifting markets.

In the upcoming webcast, Why It’s Time for Targeted Sector Positioning, Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research, State Street Global Advisors; Robert Forsyth III, Head of SPDR Americas Client Enablement Group, State Street Global Advisors; and Colin Ireland, Head of SPDR Americas Sales Execution and Institutional Strategy, State Street Global Advisors, will discuss macro-economic events, the political environment, potential risks and their impact on sectors.

“Sectors divide the economy into groups of companies that operate similar businesses or provide related products and services. Creating these segments enables in-depth analysis of market dynamics to see which parts of the economy are flourishing – or lagging – to find pockets of potential outperformance,” according to State Street Global Advisors.

“Sector investments provide targeted exposure to these economic segments, giving you a wide variety of options to enhance the core of your equity portfolio and adapt to changing market cycles with agility and precision.”

State Street Global Advisors offers a suite of widely observed S&P 500 sector ETFs, including:

Additionally, State Street Global Advisors has come out with the actively-managed, sector rotation SPDR ETF, the SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR).

The ETF features tactical allocation strategies and are managed by the firm’s Investment Solutions Group (ISG). ISG is comprised of more than 75 strategists, analysts, and portfolio managers overseeing more than $266 billion in assets for investors, including the world’s leading central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and pension funds.

The SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF seeks to provide capital appreciation by overweighting or underweighting S&P 500 Sector ETFs based on ISG’s sector return forecasts and research, which includes a proprietary, quantitative sector selection model. It’s a tried-and-true strategy that has allowed State Street Global Advisors to thrive and differentiate themselves in the ETF space.

For XLSR, ISG uses the model results derived and applies qualitative judgment to construct a portfolio of sector ETFs that seeks to maximize returns while meeting risk targets. XLSR allows investors to utilize a much-needed sector rotation strategy to their core portfolio.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about sector strategies can register for the Thursday, Mach 12 webcast here.