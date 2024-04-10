Why Active Fixed Income ETFs Matter

It’s no secret that actively managed fixed income products are having a moment. With an unusual rate environment and a hard-to-read Fed, demand for active fixed income products has surged. A recent survey, however, revealed that financial professionals are allocating less than 4% of their AUM to active fixed income ETFs.

Much of this could be due to a lack of supply for such products as well as a lack of understanding in how to use them.

The Fixed Income Symposium Can Help Unlock Active Fixed Income

VettaFi’s upcoming Fixed Income Symposium on April 18 will feature seasoned professionals from Capital Group including Emma Friend and Margaret Steinbach. Products like the Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) are well-suited to meet today’s unusual fixed income environment.

Less than half of the advisors surveyed expressed that they were “very confident” in understanding how to use active fixed income ETFs in client portfolios. In active fixed income mutual funds, however, this number climbed to roughly seven in 10 advisors feeling confident.

Accordingly, this event will help advisors wrap their heads around the benefits of active fixed income ETFs. VettaFi Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth noted that, “Advisors have long turned to active management for fixed income exposure, but now have more choices in the ETF structure. We will be hearing from leading asset managers about how they are positioned for the second half of 2024.”

Cover All Your Fixed Income Bases

The symposium will provide information and thought leadership around a number of fixed income topics. It will also give advisors free CE credits.

