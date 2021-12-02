WEBCASTS
Your Top 10 Investment Ideas for 2022
As 2021 comes to a close, investors are reflecting on their portfolio positions for the new year. They’ll need to adapt their portfolios for the end of easy money and supportive policies, while taking note of potential challenges ahead that could impede the continued broad market rally.
In this upcoming webcast, State Street Global Advisors, Astoria Portfolio Advisors, and Citadel Securities, along with ETF Trends, will outline their outlook for the new year and highlight concrete investment ideas to harness broad macroeconomic trends and specific themes.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- The market outlook for the year ahead, including an ETF Toolkit for 2022
- Key financial advisor portfolio strategies for 2022
- Our top 10 investment ideas for the coming year and portfolio construction
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matthew Bartolini, CFAHead of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors
John DaviCEO and CIO
Astoria Portfolio Advisors
David ClarkPresident and Head of Business Development
Astoria Portfolio Advisors
Cory LaingHead of Institutional Equity and ETF Sales
Citadel Securities
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.