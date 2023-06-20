WEBCASTS

Why Valuation Matters in Today’s Market

As investors weigh the markets, investing with valuation in mind is an essential tool for driving long-term returns.

Join the experts at Hartford Funds and VettaFi as they tackle why valuation matters and how a strategy focused on lower volatility, lower concentration, and lower valuation could help drive long-term returns. 

July 20, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • An overview of the current market environment, with a focus on how a few outperformers can obscure the bigger picture over the longer term.
  • A discussion of a strategy that works in inflationary environments and also does well in the early innings of a bull market.
  • How to use valuation, diversification, and defensiveness to think long term.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Brian Kraus, CFA

Senior Vice President, Systematic ETFs
Hartford Funds

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

Disclaimer
