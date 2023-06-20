WEBCASTS
Why Valuation Matters in Today’s Market
As investors weigh the markets, investing with valuation in mind is an essential tool for driving long-term returns.
Join the experts at Hartford Funds and VettaFi as they tackle why valuation matters and how a strategy focused on lower volatility, lower concentration, and lower valuation could help drive long-term returns.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the current market environment, with a focus on how a few outperformers can obscure the bigger picture over the longer term.
- A discussion of a strategy that works in inflationary environments and also does well in the early innings of a bull market.
- How to use valuation, diversification, and defensiveness to think long term.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Brian Kraus, CFASenior Vice President, Systematic ETFs
Hartford Funds
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
