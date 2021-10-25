WEBCASTS
Why Today’s Bond Market Demands Active Management
As the prospect of easy money comes to an end and we are faced with a more challenging bond market environment, investors will have to adapt their fixed-income portfolios to account for a more hawkish Federal Reserve monetary policy outlook.
In this upcoming webcast, Principal Global Investors and ETF Trends will highlight the benefits of an actively managed fixed-income investment strategy that is capable of maneuvering through a quickly changing bond market while helping investors generate attractive yield opportunities along the way.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- An overview of the current bond market environment and how Federal Reserve monetary policy will affect the upcoming market environment
- Why passive indexing could potentially expose bond investors to higher risk and returns
- Why active fixed-income strategies may help investors diversify their fixed-income investment portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Greg Tornga, CFAManaging Director, Portfolio Manager
Principal Global Asset Allocation
Mark Cernicky, CFAInvestment Specialist
Principal Global Fixed Income
Matthew CohenHead of ETF Sales Team
Principal ETFs
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Principal Global Asset Allocation is involved in the creation of asset allocation solutions and is responsible for the initial selection and ongoing monitoring of affiliated and unaffiliated investment managers. Principal Global Asset Allocation is a specialized investment management group within Principal Global Investors, the investment adviser to Principal Funds.
© 2021 Principal Financial Services, Inc. Principal®, Principal Financial Group®, and Principal and the logomark design are registered trademarks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a Principal Financial Group company, in the United States and are trademarks and services marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., in various countries around the world.
Principal Funds Distributor, Inc., a member of FINRA.
For financial professional or institutional consultant use only. Not for general public use.
MM12521 | 10/2021 | 1874119-112021 | PRI001011