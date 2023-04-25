WEBCASTS

Why Now Could be the Moment to Extend Duration

Bonds rebounded soundly in the first quarter, and yields remain elevated. But with the Fed possibly looking to near the end of its tightening campaign, investors may want to consider looking to lengthen durations in their fixed income portfolios. Join Goldman Sachs Asset Management and VettaFi for a webcast that looks at opportunities in investment grade corporates and beyond.

May 9, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • What are ETF managed portfolios
  • Breaking down the various ETF managed portfolio themes and investment objectives
  • How ETF managed portfolios fit into your investments
  • How financial advisors can incorporate ETF managed portfolios in their advisory business

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Marina Mets

Head of Americas, Fixed Income and Multi-Asset Product Management
FTSE Russell

Matthew Wrzesniewsky

Fixed Income Strategist
Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

