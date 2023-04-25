WEBCASTS
Why Now Could be the Moment to Extend Duration
Bonds rebounded soundly in the first quarter, and yields remain elevated. But with the Fed possibly looking to near the end of its tightening campaign, investors may want to consider looking to lengthen durations in their fixed income portfolios. Join Goldman Sachs Asset Management and VettaFi for a webcast that looks at opportunities in investment grade corporates and beyond.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- What are ETF managed portfolios
- Breaking down the various ETF managed portfolio themes and investment objectives
- How ETF managed portfolios fit into your investments
- How financial advisors can incorporate ETF managed portfolios in their advisory business
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Marina MetsHead of Americas, Fixed Income and Multi-Asset Product Management
FTSE Russell
Matthew WrzesniewskyFixed Income Strategist
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
