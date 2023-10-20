Join Schwab's National Managing Director of Business Development, Tim Oden, and Managing Director of Enterprise Business, Adam Schwartz as they host two industry leaders that have helped fuel the aspirations of entrepreneurial advisors for years: Shirl Penney, President and CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners, and Brian Hamburger, President and CEO of MarketCounsel Consulting and Chief Counsel of Hamburger Law Firm.

The Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) model will be the growth story of the next decade. Its track record of success shows that independence could deliver long-term competitive advantages. According to Cerulli, other channels are expected to shed investment advisor market share in the coming years and the independent RIA model will become the benefactor in both headcount and assets under management. 1 As this momentum continues to build, now is the perfect time to join the movement.

