Why Innovative Growth Can Prevail Across Macro Environments
Transformational companies are among our generation's strongest growth opportunities. These firms are positioning themselves to be long-term trend-setters that transcend market cycles, including style rotations from growth to value. In this upcoming webcast, American Century Investments and ETF Trends will provide distinct solutions for unearthing the companies driving the world forward.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Identify the potential long-term winners that transcend market cycles
- Outline the American Century investment philosophy
- Demonstrate how industry experts can unearth growth opportunities through fundamental research
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sandra Testani, CFA, CAIAVice President, ETF Product and Strategy
American Century Investments
Prabha RamPortfolio Manager
American Century Investments
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
