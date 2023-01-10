WEBCASTS
Why Income Strategies are More Relevant Than Ever
Income seeking investors may still face many macroeconomic headwinds in 2023 – including inflationary pressures, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook, and the struggle to maintain their purchasing power. Nevertheless, there are strategies that go beyond traditional income-oriented investments to help investors surmount the challenges in today’s market environment. In this upcoming webcast, NEOS Investments and VettaFi will highlight tax-efficient, monthly income strategies that could help financial advisors enhance their clients' core asset allocations.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Brian Belski’s 2023 U.S. Market Outlook.
- A review of an innovative suite of ETF strategies that aim to generate high monthly income.
- An advisor’s perspective on how he’s positioning clients for success in 2023.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Brian BelskiChief Investment Strategist
BMO
Garrett PaolellaCo-Founder and Managing Partner
NEOS Investments
Aaron Gilman, CFA, CFP®Chief Investment Officer
Independent Financial Partners (IFP)
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
