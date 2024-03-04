Join the experts at Eaton Vance and learn all about a floating rate strategy built to tackle the current market moment. Find out how floating rates can help your clients and where they fit in your fixed income portfolio.

Yield opportunities abound in liquid corporate loans, bonds, and structured credit investments. But, with rate cuts looming large, some investors are unsure how to proceed. Floating rate credit markets remain attractive despite the income rate cuts and the current default picture.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

For Investment Professional Use Only.

Important Risk Information

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

The views and opinions and/or analysis expressed are those of the author or the investment team as of the date of preparation of this material and are subject to change at any time without notice due to market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. Furthermore, the views will not be updated or otherwise revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or circumstances existing, or changes occurring, after the date of publication. The views expressed do not reflect the opinions of all investment personnel at Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively “the Firm”), and may not be reflected in all the strategies and products that the Firm offers.

Eaton Vance is part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.