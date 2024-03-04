WEBCASTS
Why Floating Rates Remain Compelling in the Face of Rate Cuts
Yield opportunities abound in liquid corporate loans, bonds, and structured credit investments. But, with rate cuts looming large, some investors are unsure how to proceed. Floating rate credit markets remain attractive despite the income rate cuts and the current default picture.
Join the experts at Eaton Vance and learn all about a floating rate strategy built to tackle the current market moment. Find out how floating rates can help your clients and where they fit in your fixed income portfolio.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the default picture and what’s priced into current valuations.
- A discussion of private credit strategies, and how liquid and private markets work together.
- A thorough unpacking of where a floating rate strategy fits in a portfolio and how it can help your clients achieve better income outcomes.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Anthony RochteManaging Director, Global Head of Exchange-Traded Funds
Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Ralph Hinckley, CFAManaging Director, Portfolio Manager and Senior Credit Analyst
Eaton Vance
Christopher RemingtonManaging Director, Institutional Portfolio Manager
Eaton Vance
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
For Investment Professional Use Only.
Important Risk Information
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
The views and opinions and/or analysis expressed are those of the author or the investment team as of the date of preparation of this material and are subject to change at any time without notice due to market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. Furthermore, the views will not be updated or otherwise revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or circumstances existing, or changes occurring, after the date of publication. The views expressed do not reflect the opinions of all investment personnel at Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively “the Firm”), and may not be reflected in all the strategies and products that the Firm offers.
Eaton Vance is part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.