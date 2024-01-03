WEBCASTS
What to Expect When You Attend Exchange
Exchange is entering its third year, having established itself as a critical financial services conference. For advisors, no resource is more valuable than time. Is it worth taking a few days to attend a conference? What makes Exchange special?
SUMMARY
Join VettaFi's Dave Nadig and Todd Rosenbluth for an Exchange orientation. Learn all about the benefits of attending the conference and how weeks and months’ worth of business can be condensed into a few short days in the beautiful Miami Beach sun. Sign up to learn more about Exchange 2024.
SPEAKERS
Dave NadigFinancial Futurist
VettaFi
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.