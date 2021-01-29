WEBCASTS
Welcome to the Thunderdome! Reddit, Discord, TikTok & Twitch: An Advisors Guide to Social Media Swarming
The venn diagram of social media, e-sports and finance is rapidly becoming a single circle. In this flash-webinar, ETF Trends CIO & Director of Research will take a screenshare tour of the open on Monday February 1st at 9AM. Bring all the questions you're afraid to ask, whether it's how Gamma squeezes work, why Call of Duty streamers are driving forgotten cryptocurrencies, or how this will impact the markets writ large.
SUMMARY
Tune in and get ready to:
- Examine how options trading impacts stocks
- Learn why TikTok is more important than the Wall Street Journal
- Find out how to answer the hard questions from your clients
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.