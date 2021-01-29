SUMMARY

Tune in and get ready to:

Examine how options trading impacts stocks

Learn why TikTok is more important than the Wall Street Journal

Find out how to answer the hard questions from your clients

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.