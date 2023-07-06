WEBCASTS
Vol-Trapped: Why Markets Seem Insane & What to Do About It
Paradoxical movements in markets have always happened, but more and more advisors are scratching their heads over the wild swings in correlations between asset classes, volatility, and options. And while there is no shortage of soundbites to explain any given headline, the reality of modern markets is more complicated – and more problematic – than you’ll read in a tweet or catch on a TV-segment.
In this provocative deep-dive, VettaFi Financial Futurist Dave Nadig will press the issue with Cem Karsan, CIO and Managing Principal at Kai Volatility Advisors and Michael Green, Portfolio Manager and Chief Strategist with Simplify Asset Management.
Strap in. This isn’t one you’re going to want to miss.
SUMMARY
In what’s sure to be a vigorous debate, Dave, Cem and Mike will dig into:
- How the rise of indexes in both funds and derivatives has skewed the return profile of modern markets.
- The underlying market, regulatory, demographic and tax issues driving market distortions.
- How new products like 0-days-to-expiration options impact prices.
- What a rational investor can actually do with all this information.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Cem KarsanCIO, Managing Principal
Kai Volatility Advisors
Michael Green, CFAPortfolio Manager and Chief Strategist
Simplify Asset Management
Dave NadigFinancial Futurist
VettaFi
