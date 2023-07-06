WEBCASTS Vol-Trapped: Why Markets Seem Insane & What to Do About It

Paradoxical movements in markets have always happened, but more and more advisors are scratching their heads over the wild swings in correlations between asset classes, volatility, and options. And while there is no shortage of soundbites to explain any given headline, the reality of modern markets is more complicated – and more problematic – than you’ll read in a tweet or catch on a TV-segment.



In this provocative deep-dive, VettaFi Financial Futurist Dave Nadig will press the issue with Cem Karsan, CIO and Managing Principal at Kai Volatility Advisors and Michael Green, Portfolio Manager and Chief Strategist with Simplify Asset Management.

Strap in. This isn’t one you’re going to want to miss.