Using NightShares’ NSPL to Tilt to the Night
The markets behave differently at night, making the overnight sessions a compelling opportunity for savvy investors looking to enhance their equity returns. In this upcoming LiveCast, NightShares and VettaFi will explore the benefits of tilting to the Night using the NightShares 500 1x/1.5x ETF (NSPL)
June 26, 2023
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Exploring the impact of tilting to the Night
- Understanding the methodology behind NSPL
- Evaluating NSPL's performance since inception
SPEAKERS
Bruce LavineCEO
NightShares
Ken Nuttall, CFPChief Investment Officer
BlackDiamond Wealth Management
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
