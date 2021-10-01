WEBCASTS
Unlocking the Nasdaq-100’s Outperformance Potential
The Nasdaq 100 has become a leading index for investors looking to track some of the hottest growing companies in the world. But is there a way to possibly identify the best-performing companies?
In this exclusive webcast, we'll sit down with experts Tom Dorsey and Chuck Fuller from Nasdaq Dorsey Wright and Simeon Hyman from ProShares to walk through a unique approach to momentum investing that may make a big difference in your portfolio and help unlock the outperformance potential of companies in the Nasdaq-100.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO and Director of Research of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Why even the Nasdaq-100 can benefit from a momentum approach
- Tom Dorsey's take on the current market and how "relative strength" can be the secret sauce in a concentrated portfolio
- How to incorporate a relative strength momentum strategy into an existing portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Tom DorseyCo-Founder
Nasdaq Dorsey Wright
Chuck FullerSenior Vice President, Head of Quantitative Strategies
Nasdaq Dorsey Wright
Simeon Hyman, CFAHead of Investment Strategy, Global Investment Strategist
ProShares
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
