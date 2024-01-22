WEBCASTS

Unlocking Global Investment Potential: Overcoming Home Country Bias

Investors who fail to take advantage of easily accessible opportunities may fall short of their goals. This is why home country bias can limit a portfolio. International stocks currently appear attractively valued relative to US stocks and can be the missing ingredient to a well-rounded portfolio.

Join the experts at Diamond Hill and learn how you can take advantage of additional return and risk-management opportunities.

March 6, 2024
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • An overview of how home bias can limit a portfolio.
  • An exploration of attractively valued international businesses.
  • An in-depth review on how active management shines in international investing.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Krishna Mohanraj, CFA

Portfolio Manager
Diamond Hill

Matt McLaughlin, CFA

Portfolio Specialist
Diamond Hill

Lara Crigger

Editor-In-Chief
VettaFi

