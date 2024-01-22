WEBCASTS
Unlocking Global Investment Potential: Overcoming Home Country Bias
Investors who fail to take advantage of easily accessible opportunities may fall short of their goals. This is why home country bias can limit a portfolio. International stocks currently appear attractively valued relative to US stocks and can be the missing ingredient to a well-rounded portfolio.
Join the experts at Diamond Hill and learn how you can take advantage of additional return and risk-management opportunities.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of how home bias can limit a portfolio.
- An exploration of attractively valued international businesses.
- An in-depth review on how active management shines in international investing.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Krishna Mohanraj, CFAPortfolio Manager
Diamond Hill
Matt McLaughlin, CFAPortfolio Specialist
Diamond Hill
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
VettaFi
