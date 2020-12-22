WEBCASTS
Turn the Page – Asset Allocation in 2021
We've just finished a tumultuous 2020, so 2021 should be a breeze, right? As we try to return to normal after a volatile year, investors will have to consider new challenges, particularly in the fixed income markets. Join FlexShares and ETF Trends as we outline the path to potential recovery and highlight asset allocation in 2021.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- An overview of the current state of the market as we begin the new year
- Northern Trust's outlook for 2021, and how we believe to be best positioned in the fixed-income markets
- How a rules-based corporate bond strategy can enhance a diversified portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Dan Phillips, CFADirector Asset Allocation Strategy
Northern Trust Asset Management
Michael NataleHead of Intermediary Distribution
Northern Trust Asset Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Before investing, carefully consider the FlexShares investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus and summary prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by visiting www.flexshares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
The FlexShares Exchange Traded Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Funds’ returns may not match returns of their respective indexes. Risks include fluctuation of yield, income, interest rate, non-diversification, asset class and market.