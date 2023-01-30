WEBCASTS
T. Rowe Price Presents: Portfolio Strategies for 2023
The stock and bond markets were volatile in 2022, and with a new year the number of challenges remain high. During this upcoming LiveCast, T. Rowe Price and VettaFi will outline key considerations for the current market environment and highlight actionable portfolio strategies to help financial advisors plan for the conditions ahead.
SUMMARY
Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:
- A capital markets overview of the current investment environment and outlook for 2023
- Adapting to the impact of interest rates and inflation across global markets
- The role actively managed ETFs can play in today’s portfolios
- How financial advisors can construct and optimize their client portfolios to best adapt to the challenges ahead
SPEAKERS
Christopher Dillon, CFAInvestment Specialist, Capital Markets
T. Rowe Price
Chris Murphy, CIMASenior ETF Specialist
T. Rowe Price
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
