WEBCASTS
The Possible Policy Outcomes of the Midterms and How to Prep Your Portfolio
Regardless of who wins, the political fallout associated with the midterm elections will likely shake up the markets, contributing to renewed volatility, but the elections could pave the way for new opportunities in portfolio allocation strategies. In the upcoming webcast, State Street Global Advisors, GLOBALT Investments, and RiverFront Investment Group, along with VettaFi, will discuss how to best reposition financial advisors' client portfolios based on the midterm elections.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Editor-in-Chief of VettaFi, will moderate a discussion on:
- Setting up what the markets could look like and how to position for any outcome.
- Election-related issues that could directly affect investors.
- The different policy outcomes on the horizon.
- Where to find hidden opportunities amid the potential tumult.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matthew Bartolini, CFAHead of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors
Gary Fullam, CFAChief Investment Officer
GLOBALT Investments
Adam GrossmanChief Investment Officer, Global Equity
RiverFront Investment Group
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
