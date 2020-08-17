WEBCASTS
The Future of Emerging Markets and An Accelerating Digital Revolution
The developing economies are witnessing a rising group of middle-income consumers who have become increasingly reliant on digital devices to stay connected. With a global pandemic forcing a more digitized lifestyle, we have witnessed an increased adoption of e-commerce or online shopping to meet everyday needs. In this upcoming webcast, EMQQ and ETF Trends will explore the impacts of a growing digital consumer class in the emerging markets and companies best positioned to benefit from this shift in consumer behavior.
Topics will include:
- Why e-commerce could be a big growth opportunity
- How the global pandemic has acted as a catalyst for the internet retail space
- The rising tensions between the United States and China, and what it means for internet names like Wechat's Tencent
- How internet giants are shaping the digital revolution in the emerging markets
- Why investors should considered a focused strategy on emerging market internet and e-commerce names
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
