WEBCASTS
The 4 Pillars of Investing In the Remote-Work Future, Now.
The “stay-at-home” economy may be starting to wind down, but the work-from-home economy is just beginning. Why? Businesses are quickly seeing the many benefits of a remote workforce. Besides the incredible cost savings, the boost in quality of life and productivity helps companies maintain talent and reduce turnover.
SUMMARY
It's important for investment managers to understand not only how businesses can adapt amid this uncertainty, but which will thrive and excel - even beyond this crisis. Please join Direxion and ETF Trends for this must-see webcast to learn about ideas for getting precise exposure to the Work-From-Home economy:
- Remote work trends and the acceleration of permanent changes in how the world works
- How a flexible approach to work also helps businesses retain their best talent
- How flexible workspace helps reduce capital and operational expenditure and manage risk
- The four established and emerging technological pillars that will lead the way, and what companies are forging the path
- How companies powering work-from-home trends may be poised to perform well going forward
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sylvia JablonskiManaging Director, Head of Capital Markets & Institutional Strategy Team
Direxion
David MazzaManaging Director, Product
Direxion
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
There is no guarantee the WFH investment strategy will be successful. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, government regulation and competition, both domestically and internationally, including competition from competitors with lower production costs.
An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus contains this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a prospectus call 646-904-8818 or visit our website at www.direxion.com. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
Distributor for Direxion Shares: Foreside Fund Services LLC.