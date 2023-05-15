WEBCASTS
The Evolution of ETFs
ETFs launched in the U.S. in 1993. Since then, the industry has exploded to nearly $7tn in AUM, with over 3000 funds. The ETF is continuing to evolve and grow as a wrapper, providing active managers with a unique vessel through which to navigate the markets. Join the experts from Dimensional, the leader in active ETFs by AUM, and VettaFi to learn about the benefits of going beyond indexing.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The challenges of index rebalances.
- The flexibility and opportunities available in going beyond indexing.
- An analysis of the costs that go beyond expense ratios.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Joe HohnPortfolio Manager & Vice President
Dimensional Fund Advisors
Anthony Caruso, CFA®Co-Head of Product Specialists & Vice President
Dimensional Fund Advisors
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
