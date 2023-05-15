WEBCASTS The Evolution of ETFs

ETFs launched in the U.S. in 1993. Since then, the industry has exploded to nearly $7tn in AUM, with over 3000 funds. The ETF is continuing to evolve and grow as a wrapper, providing active managers with a unique vessel through which to navigate the markets. Join the experts from Dimensional, the leader in active ETFs by AUM, and VettaFi to learn about the benefits of going beyond indexing.