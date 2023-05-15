WEBCASTS

The Evolution of ETFs

ETFs launched in the U.S. in 1993. Since then, the industry has exploded to nearly $7tn in AUM, with over 3000 funds. The ETF is continuing to evolve and grow as a wrapper, providing active managers with a unique vessel through which to navigate the markets. Join the experts from Dimensional, the leader in active ETFs by AUM, and VettaFi to learn about the benefits of going beyond indexing.

June 1, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • The challenges of index rebalances.
  • The flexibility and opportunities available in going beyond indexing.
  • An analysis of the costs that go beyond expense ratios.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Joe Hohn

Portfolio Manager & Vice President
Dimensional Fund Advisors

Anthony Caruso, CFA®

Co-Head of Product Specialists & Vice President
Dimensional Fund Advisors

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.