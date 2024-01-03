WEBCASTS The Case for Emerging Markets Ex-China

As investors look to capture growth within emerging markets, engaging with an active manager who focuses on data-driven opportunities could be important. Emerging markets are a complex space, and passive approaches could miss opportunities.

Join the experts at VettaFi and Rayliant Global Advisors for a 30-minute LiveCast covering why an active ex-China approach could help investors best capture growth in emerging markets.