The Case for Emerging Markets Ex-China
As investors look to capture growth within emerging markets, engaging with an active manager who focuses on data-driven opportunities could be important. Emerging markets are a complex space, and passive approaches could miss opportunities.
Join the experts at VettaFi and Rayliant Global Advisors for a 30-minute LiveCast covering why an active ex-China approach could help investors best capture growth in emerging markets.
Topics will include:
- An overview of a data-driven active approach to emerging markets investments.
- The case for going ex-China when seeking emerging markets growth.
- What trends and data matter most when looking at emerging markets.
Phillip Wool, PhDGlobal Head of Research
Rayliant Global Advisors
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
