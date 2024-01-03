WEBCASTS

The Case for Emerging Markets Ex-China

As investors look to capture growth within emerging markets, engaging with an active manager who focuses on data-driven opportunities could be important. Emerging markets are a complex space, and passive approaches could miss opportunities. 

Join the experts at VettaFi and Rayliant Global Advisors for a 30-minute LiveCast covering why an active ex-China approach could help investors best capture growth in emerging markets.

January 22, 2024
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • An overview of a data-driven active approach to emerging markets investments.
  • The case for going ex-China when seeking emerging markets growth.
  • What trends and data matter most when looking at emerging markets.  

SPEAKERS

Phillip Wool, PhD

Global Head of Research
Rayliant Global Advisors

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.