WEBCASTS

The Case for Broad-Based Commodities

With the market facing extreme uncertainty and numerous headwinds, commodities offer investors a non-correlated asset class that can diversify a traditional stock and bond mix. In this upcoming webinar, Neuberger Berman and VettaFi will outline the benefits of a broad-based commodities approach and why it is critical in the current market environment.

October 26, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • An overview of current market and outlook
  • The role of commodities in a portfolio
  • A debunking of common misconceptions about commodities (drivers of return, supply/demand dynamics)
  • How financial advisors can incorporate ETF managed portfolios in their advisory business
  • A review of active vs passive tactics (risk-weighted vs notional value-weighted approach, considerations when rolling futures contracts, collateral management)
  • A highlight of the advantages of broad-based commodities (reasons to implement vs single commodity exposure)

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Hakan Kaya, PhD

Managing Director
Neuberger Berman

Lara Crigger

Editor-in-Chief
VettaFi

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.