WEBCASTS
The Case for Broad-Based Commodities
With the market facing extreme uncertainty and numerous headwinds, commodities offer investors a non-correlated asset class that can diversify a traditional stock and bond mix. In this upcoming webinar, Neuberger Berman and VettaFi will outline the benefits of a broad-based commodities approach and why it is critical in the current market environment.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of current market and outlook
- The role of commodities in a portfolio
- A debunking of common misconceptions about commodities (drivers of return, supply/demand dynamics)
- How financial advisors can incorporate ETF managed portfolios in their advisory business
- A review of active vs passive tactics (risk-weighted vs notional value-weighted approach, considerations when rolling futures contracts, collateral management)
- A highlight of the advantages of broad-based commodities (reasons to implement vs single commodity exposure)
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Hakan Kaya, PhDManaging Director
Neuberger Berman
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.