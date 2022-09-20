SUMMARY

Topics will include:

An overview of current market and outlook

The role of commodities in a portfolio

A debunking of common misconceptions about commodities (drivers of return, supply/demand dynamics)

How financial advisors can incorporate ETF managed portfolios in their advisory business

A review of active vs passive tactics (risk-weighted vs notional value-weighted approach, considerations when rolling futures contracts, collateral management)

A highlight of the advantages of broad-based commodities (reasons to implement vs single commodity exposure)

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Hakan Kaya, PhD Managing Director

Neuberger Berman

Lara Crigger Editor-in-Chief

VettaFi

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.