The California Carbon Opportunity:
An Advisors Guide to Carbon Investing
Thanks to recent strong performance and low correlation to other global asset classes, investor buzz around the carbon markets is growing. This year, the California Carbon Market stands out as regulators have committed to aggressive emissions reduction targets that will constrain the supply of credits in the region. These measures could drive the price of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) upward.
In this upcoming webcast, KraneShares and VettaFi will explain the intricacies of the carbon markets and consider an investment strategy focused on the burgeoning Californian carbon allowance market to help financial advisors access this rapidly expanding marketplace that was historically inaccessible to retail investors.
Topics will include:
- Catalysts that will continue to support the carbon allowances market
- The variable factors that can impact demand for carbon allowances
- A closer look at the carbon futures market and its correlation to traditional asset classes
- How financial advisors can diversify and enhance a portfolio with exposure to the carbon allowance market
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Luke OliverManaging Director and Head of Strategy
KraneShares
Eron BloomgardenPartner
Climate Finance Partners
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
