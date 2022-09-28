WEBCASTS The California Carbon Opportunity:

An Advisors Guide to Carbon Investing

Thanks to recent strong performance and low correlation to other global asset classes, investor buzz around the carbon markets is growing. This year, the California Carbon Market stands out as regulators have committed to aggressive emissions reduction targets that will constrain the supply of credits in the region. These measures could drive the price of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) upward.

In this upcoming webcast, KraneShares and VettaFi will explain the intricacies of the carbon markets and consider an investment strategy focused on the burgeoning Californian carbon allowance market to help financial advisors access this rapidly expanding marketplace that was historically inaccessible to retail investors.