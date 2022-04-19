WEBCASTS
The Active ESG Advantage in Equities and Fixed Income
Active management has become a growing force, with nearly 60% of the ETFs launched last year being actively managed. With numerous surprising economic developments and a growing need for environmental, social, and governance initiatives, actively managed strategies have enormous potential to thrive.
In this upcoming webcast, BNY Mellon Investment Management and ETF Trends will focus on several actively managed strategies that are positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainability in both fixed income and equities.
SUMMARY
Todd Rosenbluth, Head of Research of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- An overview of the benefits of active management
- How active management plays a critical role in effectively identifying ESG principles over time
- Why financial advisors should key into the active management revolution
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matthew CamusoETF Strategist
BNY Mellon Investment Management
Jennifer LawHead of Stewardship
Newton Investment Management
Erin Spalsbury, CFASenior Portfolio Manager
Insight Investment
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
