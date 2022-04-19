WEBCASTS

The Active ESG Advantage in Equities and Fixed Income

Active management has become a growing force, with nearly 60% of the ETFs launched last year being actively managed. With numerous surprising economic developments and a growing need for environmental, social, and governance initiatives, actively managed strategies have enormous potential to thrive.
 
In this upcoming webcast, BNY Mellon Investment Management and ETF Trends will focus on several actively managed strategies that are positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainability in both fixed income and equities.

May 19, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Todd Rosenbluth, Head of Research of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

  • An overview of the benefits of active management
  • How active management plays a critical role in effectively identifying ESG principles over time
  • Why financial advisors should key into the active management revolution

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Matthew Camuso

ETF Strategist
BNY Mellon Investment Management

Jennifer Law

Head of Stewardship
Newton Investment Management

Erin Spalsbury, CFA

Senior Portfolio Manager
Insight Investment

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.