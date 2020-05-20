WEBCASTS
The Absurdity of This Rebound: Strategic and Tactical Strategies
In every market, various indicators can be used to identify the best near-term opportunities. In this upcoming webcast, Model Capital Management, Stringer Asset Management and ETF Trends will reveal their models' latest signals, explain their strategic and tactical asset allocation strategies and discuss ways to smooth out a potentially bumpy ride in the years ahead.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, as he moderates a discussion on:
- Economic and earnings updates
- 6-month equity and risk models to drive asset allocation
- Investment opportunities beyond the traditional "style box"
- Anchoring portfolios with strategic asset allocations based on capital market expectations for the next 3-5 years
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Frank DonovanVice President, Business Development
Model Capital Management
Gary Stringer, CFAPresident and Chief Investment Officer
Stringer Asset Management, LLC
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
