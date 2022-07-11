WEBCASTS
Tactical Trading: How To Play The Field When The Markets Zig-Zag
We have experienced a tumultuous year, but heightened market volatility also creates opportunities for savvy traders to aim to capitalize on market gains or pains. As markets continue to oscillate, traders can turn to leveraged and inverse strategies in tactical ways to help manage their risks.
In this upcoming webcast, Direxion and VettaFi will outline the risks that the markets face today and highlight tactical strategies to help traders and financial advisors better manage risks in these challenging conditions.
SUMMARY
Topics covered will include:
- An overview of today's market risks – and what indicators to watch
- Tactical trading ideas to navigate the current landscape
- How traders and financial advisors can better manage risk in their portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
David MazzaManaging Director, Head of Product
Direxion
Ed EgilinskyHead of Alternatives
Direxion
Joe MaasCIO
Synergy Asset Management
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
