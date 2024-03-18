WEBCASTS
T. Rowe Price Presents: Portfolio Strategies for 2024
Equity markets have been led by the Magnificent Seven stocks, but will they continue to drive returns? With inflation and interest rate uncertainty, where should advisors look for fixed income solutions? During an upcoming LiveCast, T. Rowe Price and VettaFi will outline key considerations for the current market environment and highlight actionable portfolio strategies financial advisors can use to help their clients navigate the conditions ahead.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- A capital markets overview of the current investment environment and outlook for 2024
- Finding additional sources of equity returns beyond the Magnificent Seven
- Adapting to the impact of interest rates and inflation across global markets
- The role actively managed ETFs can play in today’s modern portfolio construction
SPEAKERS
Christopher Dillon, CFAInvestment Specialist
T. Rowe Price
Chris Murphy, CIMASenior ETF Specialist
T. Rowe Price
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
