WEBCASTS
Stepping out of cash: Seeking income in today’s market
With today’s higher interest rates, it can be tempting for investors to sit on cash or cash equivalents. However, there are strategies that can generate income and outpace the yields of cash.
Join the experts at Nuveen and VettaFi as they discuss how advisors can position the income sleeve of their clients’ portfolios to help meet their current needs.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the increased importance of income.
- A discussion of the perils of staying in a holding pattern.
- A deep dive into concrete strategies that can boost the income sleeve of your portfolio.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Shana Martin, CFAETF Product Management and Development
Nuveen
Alex Graf, CIMA, CRPCETF Specialist, Institutional and ESG Models
Nuveen
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.