Stepping out of cash: Seeking income in today’s market

With today’s higher interest rates, it can be tempting for investors to sit on cash or cash equivalents. However, there are strategies that can generate income and outpace the yields of cash.

Join the experts at Nuveen and VettaFi as they discuss how advisors can position the income sleeve of their clients’ portfolios to help meet their current needs.

November 1, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Topics will include:

  • An overview of the increased importance of income.
  • A discussion of the perils of staying in a holding pattern.
  • A deep dive into concrete strategies that can boost the income sleeve of your portfolio. 

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Shana Martin, CFA

ETF Product Management and Development
Nuveen

Alex Graf, CIMA, CRPC

ETF Specialist, Institutional and ESG Models
Nuveen

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

