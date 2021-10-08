WEBCASTS Solving the Bond Problem: Active Fixed Income

Interest rates are low, and stuck there. Inflation is looking less transitory by the week, and labor markets look to keep it alive for quite some time. Many investors are sitting on cash and paralyzed about their choices. What's a prudent advisor to do with his clients' cash on the sidelines? It's time to re-evaluate income opportunities.

In this CE-eligible one-hour webinar, the experts at JP Morgan will lay out their viewpoint: passive fixed income investing alone can't create the stability, diversification and return potential that investors expect from their bond, leaving them vulnerable to the changing investment characteristics of fixed income indices.