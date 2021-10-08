WEBCASTS
Solving the Bond Problem: Active Fixed Income
Interest rates are low, and stuck there. Inflation is looking less transitory by the week, and labor markets look to keep it alive for quite some time. Many investors are sitting on cash and paralyzed about their choices. What's a prudent advisor to do with his clients' cash on the sidelines? It's time to re-evaluate income opportunities.
In this CE-eligible one-hour webinar, the experts at JP Morgan will lay out their viewpoint: passive fixed income investing alone can't create the stability, diversification and return potential that investors expect from their bond, leaving them vulnerable to the changing investment characteristics of fixed income indices.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- Why bond indexing is a very different proposition than equity indexing
- Why Active and Fixed Income are a perfect match
- How Active Fixed Income ETFs can better balance duration and credit risk to meet income goals
Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Benjamin ChristensenManaging Director, Investment Specialist, Global Fixed Income Currency & Commodities
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Cary FitzgeraldManaging Director, Portfolio Manager
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
