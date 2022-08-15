WEBCASTS
Seek to Minimize Your Clients’ Tax Bills With ETFs
While picking the right investments for your clients based on their investment goals is critical, it is equally important to apply an effective tax management strategy to help them maximize their portfolio’s return potential.
In the next webcast, Invesco and VettaFi will outline effective tax management practices that can potentially assist you in adding additional value to your clients by helping them keep more of what they earn.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Portfolio management best practices in a down market
- What is tax loss harvesting and how to apply the strategy through fund investments
- Effective ways to minimize exposure to fund-driven capital gains distributions
- Potential swap ideas using ETFs and ways to implement
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
John Q. Frank, CFAHead of ETF Specialists
Invesco
Nick KalivasHead of Factor & Core Equity ETF Product Strategy
Invesco
Brad Smith, CFADirector of ETF Research
Invesco
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
