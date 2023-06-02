WEBCASTS
ROBO Global Indexes Q2 In Review: Index Updates & The Latest Happenings in Disruptive Tech
Discover the trends shaping the future of robotics and AI, gain valuable market intelligence, and unlock opportunities for growth in our upcoming webinar. Join our research team as they dive into the dynamic world of disruptive tech, discussing the quarterly performance of ROBO, HTEC & THNQ, and the latest developments in automation and AI.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How disruptive tech drives growth.
- An exploration of the latest trends in robotics, AI, and Automation.
- A review of the quarterly performance of ROBO, HTEC, and THNQ.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Zeno MercerSenior Research Analyst
ROBO Global
Jeremie CapronDirector of Research & Managing Partner
ROBO Global
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
