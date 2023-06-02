WEBCASTS

ROBO Global Indexes Q2 In Review: Index Updates & The Latest Happenings in Disruptive Tech

Discover the trends shaping the future of robotics and AI, gain valuable market intelligence, and unlock opportunities for growth in our upcoming webinar. Join our research team as they dive into the dynamic world of disruptive tech, discussing the quarterly performance of ROBO, HTEC & THNQ, and the latest developments in automation and AI.

July 14, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • How disruptive tech drives growth.
  • An exploration of the latest trends in robotics, AI, and Automation.
  • A review of the quarterly performance of ROBO, HTEC, and THNQ.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Zeno Mercer

Senior Research Analyst
ROBO Global

Jeremie Capron

Director of Research & Managing Partner
ROBO Global

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

Disclaimer
