While the markets continue to process the impact of Covid-19, time doesn’t stop for advisors focused on retirement planning. Fixed-income investors may need to turn to alternative strategies that can better manage downside risk, while still generating the income investors need in retirement. But how can you generate additional yield without taking outsized risk? In this upcoming webcast, Nationwide and ETF Trends will focus on a risk-managed income strategy that may better help meet the needs of pre- and post- retirees.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

This complimentary webcast is for financial professionals only and is closed to the public.

Call 800-617-0004 to request a summary prospectus and/or a prospectus. You may also download the prospectus here or by visiting etf.nationwide.com. These prospectuses outline investment objectives, risks, fees, charges and expenses, and other information that you should read and consider carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying index.

Nationwide Fund Advisors (NFA) is the registered investment advisor to Nationwide ETFs, which are distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC. NFA is not affiliate with any distributor, subadviser, or index provider contracted by NFA for the Nationwide ETFs. Nationwide is not an affiliate of third-party sources such as Morningstar, Inc or MSCI. Representatives of the Nationwide ETF Sales Desk are registered with Nationwide Investment Services Corporation (NISC), member FINRA, Columbus, Ohio.

Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle, and Nationwide is on your side are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2020

MFM-3731AO Q44565 (05/20)