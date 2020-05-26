WEBCASTS
Retirement Income Solutions for Today’s Market
While the markets continue to process the impact of Covid-19, time doesn’t stop for advisors focused on retirement planning. Fixed-income investors may need to turn to alternative strategies that can better manage downside risk, while still generating the income investors need in retirement. But how can you generate additional yield without taking outsized risk? In this upcoming webcast, Nationwide and ETF Trends will focus on a risk-managed income strategy that may better help meet the needs of pre- and post- retirees.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The current market environment and the lower-for-longer yield outlook
- What this environment means for people preparing for and living in retirement
- The vulnerabilities and key risks inherent to popular income-oriented strategies that have been highlighted by the recent market environment
- The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income strategy and how it works to mitigate downside risk, while seeking to provide attractive yield opportunities
- How financial advisors can incorporate a risk-managed income strategy into a diversified portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kristi RodriguezVice President, Nationwide Retirement Institute
Nationwide
Mark Hackett, CFA, CMTChief of Investment Research
Nationwide
Jonathan MolchanManaging Director and Portfolio Manager
Harvest Volatility Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
