Putting Sectors to Work in Uncertain Markets
COVID-19 and uncertain markets have upended trends and made picking winners and losers particularly daunting — even for sophisticated investors who have long considered sector rotation and trend following a go-to technique. In this upcoming webcast, State Street Global Advisors and ETF Trends will examine the market environment and suggest how tactical sector and industry exposures can help you better position for what’s ahead.
State Street Global Advisors and Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will provide:
- A look at macro-economic events, the political environment, potential risks and the impact on segments of the market
- Insight on investor behavior since the pandemic began and its effect on sector flows
- Ways to target post-COVID-19 innovation and opportunities
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Matthew Bartolini, CFAHead of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors
Robert Forsyth IIIHead of SPDR® Americas Client Enablement Group
State Street Global Advisors
Benjamin JonesSenior Strategist, Macro Strategy Team
State Street Global Markets
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
