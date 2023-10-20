WEBCASTS
Preparing to Pivot: Clients, Cash, and Economic Outlooks
Volatility and uncertainty seem to be on the horizon, and though many investors are eager to park in cash and money markets, opportunities exist that can protect client wealth and bring in a better return. Short-Term bonds are a potential defensive play.
Join the experts at PIMCO for a webcast that explores the current market environment and looks at strategies that take advantage of the front-end of the curve.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of PIMCO’s macro-outlook.
- How to best position portfolios in light of this outlook.
- A highlight on the front end of the curve and opportunities that exist beyond cash.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jerome SchneiderHead of Short-Term Portfolio Management
PIMCO
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.