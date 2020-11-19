Municipal bonds provided both tax-advantaged income and much needed diversification throughout 2020. Yet many investors are (rightfully) concerned about state budgets and the prospects for federal stimulus. There’s never been a better time to look for help from what has been a long-term, resilient asset class. In this one-hour session, the muni-bond experts from American Century Investments will show you how adding municipal bonds to the equation may be the solution.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

You should consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund’s prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting Avantisinvestors.com or by calling 833-928-2684; for American Century products visit americancentury.com. This document contains this and other information about the fund and should be read carefully before investing.

Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor for more detailed information or for advice regarding your individual situation.

IRS Circular 230 Disclosure: American Century Companies, Inc. and its affiliates do not provide tax advice. Accordingly, any discussion of U.S. tax matters contained herein (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, in connection with the promotion, marketing or recommendation by anyone unaffiliated with American Century Companies, Inc. of any of the matters addressed herein or for the purpose of avoiding U.S. tax-related penalties.

American Century Investments, ETF Trends and ETFdb.com are not affiliated investment companies.

For Financial Professional Use Only / Not for distribution to the public.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor, not affiliated with American Century Investment Services, Inc.

©2020 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.