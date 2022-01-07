WEBCASTS

Non-Traditional Income: Strategies for a Rising Rate Environment

The hunt for income has become a never-ending quest in recent years, as the bond markets rapidly changing dynamics simply aren't getting the job done for most investors. In response, many advisors have turned to non-traditional sources of portfolio yield. But how can you make sure that you're taking appropriate risks to generate future cash-flows? In this upcoming one-hour webinar designed to take a comprehensive look at the alt-income space, ETF Trends sits down with portfolio experts from Virtus, InfraCap, Seix Investment Advisors and Reaves Asset Management to survey the landscape, and help you make the best risk-return trade-off for your clients. 

February 3, 2022
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • The investment case for preferreds, bank loans, and utilities
  • Why you need to diversify your client's income sources
  • How financial advisors should think about non-traditional allocations
  • Implementation strategies to take advantage of unique opportunities right now

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Jay Hatfield

CEO
Infrastructure Capital Advisors

George Goudelias

Head of Leveraged Finance, Senior Portfolio Manager
Seix Investment Advisors

John Bartlett, CFA

President, Portfolio Manager, Analyst
Reaves Asset Management

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

