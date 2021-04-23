WEBCASTS

Navigating the Bitcoin Boom….or Bust

Do cryptocurrencies belong in advisor-managed portfolios? And if so, how exactly? As with any new investment, investors must weigh the risks against the rewards, and consider the long-term viability of the asset itself. In this upcoming webcast, Simplify Asset Management and ETF Trends will engage in a spirited conversation over the case for and against cryptocurrencies.

May 26, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

  • Crypto as an asset class
  • The specific risks associated with owning cryptocurrencies
  • How crypto products fit into even traditional investment portfolios

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Paul Kim, CFA

CEO and Co-Founder
Simplify Asset Management

Michael Green

Chief Strategist
Simplify Asset Management

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

