WEBCASTS
Navigating the Bitcoin Boom….or Bust
Do cryptocurrencies belong in advisor-managed portfolios? And if so, how exactly? As with any new investment, investors must weigh the risks against the rewards, and consider the long-term viability of the asset itself. In this upcoming webcast, Simplify Asset Management and ETF Trends will engage in a spirited conversation over the case for and against cryptocurrencies.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Crypto as an asset class
- The specific risks associated with owning cryptocurrencies
- How crypto products fit into even traditional investment portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Paul Kim, CFACEO and Co-Founder
Simplify Asset Management
Michael GreenChief Strategist
Simplify Asset Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
