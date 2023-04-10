WEBCASTS
Navigating Fixed Income Markets in the Current Interest Rate Environment
In today’s environment, investors are unnerved by the combination of higher interest rates, inflation pressures and banking sector turmoil. While there is reason for them to feel caught in a holding pattern, there is opportunity to position fixed income portfolios to help weather the storm.
In this upcoming webcast, the experts at Nuveen and VettaFi will dive into how investors can prepare their fixed income portfolios to face these challenges.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- What a 'higher-for-longer' interest rate environment could mean.
- An overview of how to balance credit risk and duration risk.
- How to position fixed income portfolios for today's headwinds.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Richard ChiangSenior Director, Client Portfolio Manager
Nuveen
Shana Martin, CFAProduct Management and Development
Nuveen
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
