WEBCASTS

Navigating Fixed Income Markets in the Current Interest Rate Environment

In today’s environment, investors are unnerved by the combination of higher interest rates, inflation pressures and banking sector turmoil. While there is reason for them to feel caught in a holding pattern, there is opportunity to position fixed income portfolios to help weather the storm. 

In this upcoming webcast, the experts at Nuveen and VettaFi will dive into how investors can prepare their fixed income portfolios to face these challenges. 

May 3, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • What a 'higher-for-longer' interest rate environment could mean.
  • An overview of how to balance credit risk and duration risk.
  • How to position fixed income portfolios for today's headwinds.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Richard Chiang

Senior Director, Client Portfolio Manager
Nuveen

Shana Martin, CFA

Product Management and Development
Nuveen

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.