Navigating Current Markets and Dividend Investment Strategies
Recent markets have proved one point very clearly: there are winning companies, and losing companies. So how do you maintain exposure while focussing on high-quality companies for the long term? High-quality balance sheets that support consistent dividends is one answer. In this upcoming webcast, FlexShares and ETF Trends will offer insights on how to identify quality dividends.
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database as he moderates a discussion on:
- An overview of the current markets
- Understanding quality dividends in today's market
- The potential benefits of focusing on quality dividends over various market environments
- Outline FlexShare's Quality Dividend ETF suite
- How financial advisors can incorporate a quality dividend strategy into a diversified investment portfolio
Meggan FriedmanSenior Investment Sales Strategist
Northern Trust Asset Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
