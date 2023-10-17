WEBCASTS
Midstream/MLP Spotlight: Plains All American (PAA/PAGP)
Plains All American (PAA/PAGP) is a well-known name in energy infrastructure. With an oil and natural gas liquids footprint extending from Canada to the Permian, Plains can provide unique insights into the North American midstream landscape.
Join the experts at SS&C ALPS Advisors and VettaFi for a discussion with management from Plains All American on November 7th at 12:30 pm ET.
SUMMARY
Topics covered will include:
- Free cash flow generation and capital allocation plans, including expectations for distribution growth.
- A Permian outlook and where the company sees growth opportunities.
- Ways to access the energy infrastructure space using ETFs.
SPEAKERS
Blake FernandezVice President, Investor Relations
Plains All American
Michael GladsteinDirector, Investor Relations
Plains All American
Paul Baiocchi, CFA*Chief ETF Strategist
SS&C ALPS Advisors
Stacey Morris, CFAHead of Energy Research
VettaFi
