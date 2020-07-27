WEBCASTS
Managed Risk: A Solution for Today’s Markets
In an uncertain market environment, it is more important than ever to manage risk. In this upcoming webcast, DeltaShares and ETF Trends will outline managed risk strategies that can help you build a controlled, diversified domestic and international equity portfolio.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends as he moderates a discussion on:
- An overview of the current market environment
- A focus on the DeltaShares Managed Risk ETF suite
- Outline the investment discipline of the ETFs
- How financial advisors can incorporate managed risk ETFs into a diversified investment portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matt KaufmanPrincipal
Milliman Financial Risk Management
Irma BribiescaDirector, ETF Product Manager/Strategist
Transamerica Asset Management
Phillip BrzenkSenior Director, Strategy Indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
