WEBCASTS

Managed Risk: A Solution for Today’s Markets

In an uncertain market environment, it is more important than ever to manage risk. In this upcoming webcast, DeltaShares and ETF Trends will outline managed risk strategies that can help you build a controlled, diversified domestic and international equity portfolio.

August 25, 2020
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends as he moderates a discussion on:

  • An overview of the current market environment
  • A focus on the DeltaShares Managed Risk ETF suite
  • Outline the investment discipline of the ETFs
  • How financial advisors can incorporate managed risk ETFs into a diversified investment portfolio

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Matt Kaufman

Principal
Milliman Financial Risk Management

Irma Bribiesca

Director, ETF Product Manager/Strategist
Transamerica Asset Management

Phillip Brzenk

Senior Director, Strategy Indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.