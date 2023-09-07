WEBCASTS
Macro update: Navigating a unique business cycle
2023 has seen the economy sailing smoothly and markets enjoying the ride. But forward-looking indicators are weakening, economic headwinds are gathering, and policy uncertainty is rising as the Fed and other major central banks reach the end of their rate hike cycles. Against this backdrop, traditional assets could struggle to find the catalyst for further gains in 2024.
Join FS Investments Chief U.S. Economist Lara Rhame as she discusses the economy, the path forward for rates and alternative ways to navigate markets in the coming year.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Signals from critical economic indicators.
- The likelihood of a recession in 2024.
- Alternative investment strategies that may help address market uncertainty.
SPEAKERS
Lara RhameChief U.S. Economist
FS Investments
Robert HuebscherFounder, Advisor Perspectives
VettaFi
