Join the experts at SS&C ALPS Advisors to unpack which players in the REIT space have the advantage, and how you can use REITs to boost your portfolio.

REITs have many benefits that make them compelling total return products, including diversification, liquidity, income, and inflation mitigation. Real estate is a complicated space right now, so looking beyond headlines and choosing the right REIT can be challenging for some investors. An actively managed strategy that focuses on publicly traded REITs could unlock opportunities and navigate the real estate market.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

INSTITUTIONAL USE ONLY

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-866-759-5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemable.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

* Karl Zeller is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. and GSI Capital Advisors, LLC, registered investment advisers with the SEC, are the investment adviser and sub-adviser to the ALPS Active REIT ETF, respectively. ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., affiliated entities, are unaffiliated with GSI Capital Advisors, LLC.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the ALPS Active REIT ETF.